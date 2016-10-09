Trump appears to cheer on Paul Ryan's hecklers in Wisconsin: 'The crowd and enthusiasm was unreal!'

Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday evening, appearing to cheer on the hecklers that had booed House Speaker Paul Ryan at a Wisconsin rally earlier that day.

“Thank you to my great supporters in Wisconsin. I heard that the crowd and enthusiasm was unreal!” Trump tweeted.

Ryan had disinvited Trump from the event after a 2005 recording surfaced on Friday of Trump boasting that he could “grab” women “by the p — y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

Trump’s running mate Mike Pence was set to take his place in Wisconsin, before Pence canceled.

Attendees at Ryan’s rally had shouted comments like “We want Trump,” “Shame on you,” and “You turned your backs on us!”

Ryan did not directly address Trump’s remarks during the rally, referring to them only as a “troubling situation” and “a bit of an elephant in the room.” He had said on Friday he was “sickened” by Trump’s comments.

Ryan has not withdrawn his endorsement of Trump, even as a flock of other Republicans sought on Friday and Saturday to distance themselves from the nominee.

