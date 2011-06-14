TRUMP: We Should Be Going Through Weiner's Emails Instead Of Palin's

The big Sarah Palin email dump produced almost nothing by way of dirt on the former Alaskan governor and possible presidential candidate.



And it wasn’t for lack of trying on the part of the media! Both the NYT and WaPo outsourced the 24,000 email dump to readers. Result: nothing of interest.

Donald Trump, during his regular segment on Fox & Friends, says he thinks time would be better spent going through Anthony Weiner’s emails. And he may have a point.

Not that anyone really wants to see more of Weiner, so to speak, but should he actually remain in office there is an argument to be made that, based on the revelations of the past two weeks, it’s in the public’s best interest to reveal exactly how he’s been using his official government email account.

It should be noted that while the media’s behaviour with regards to the Palin email dump had whiffs of a witch hunt to it, the FOIA request to view the emails was actually made in the fall of 2008 shortly after a then-little known Palin came on the scene. It simply took nearly three years for them to be made public.

