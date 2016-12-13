Trump says he will announce his secretary of state pick on Tuesday

President-elect Donald Trump said he will announce his pick for his administration’s secretary of state Tuesday morning.

“I will be making my announcement on the next Secretary of State tomorrow morning,” Trump said in a tweet Monday night.

Trump is expected to name Exxon Mobil chief Rex Tillerson to the post, multiple news outlets reported.

However, selecting Tillerson to the nation’s top diplomatic position could arouse anger among some lawmakers, who may attempt to block the nomination. Criticism from both major parties has centered on Tillerson’s longstanding ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“Being a ‘friend of Vladimir’ is not an attribute I am hoping for from a #SecretaryOfState,” Marco Rubio tweeted on Sunday.

Trump’s highly-publicized search for secretary of state has been the source of media speculation since the businessman’s election last month.

As recently as two weeks ago, his list was thought to have been narrowed down to five names: Mitt Romney, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Corker, former CIA Director David Petraeus, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly.

Tillerson’s emergence as the likely pick reportedly came as a surprise both to Exxon Mobil, which he has run for the past decade, and to Tillerson himself.

Trump’s pre-announcement also comes the same day he said he would postpone a long-awaited press conference detailing how he would handle his circuitous foreign business interests before taking office.

That press conference was scheduled for December 15, but has been moved to an as-yet-undetermined date in January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.