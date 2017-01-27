This one-minute clip provides incredible insight into Trump's worldview

One brief answer from Donald Trump’s interview with ABC’s David Muir Wednesday provided incredible insight into the president’s worldview.

Muir asked Trump whether he was concerned his planned executive order that temporarily bans immigration from a series of Muslim-majority countries — Lybia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan — could potentially cause “more anger among Muslims around the world.”

“Anger?” Trump shot back. “There’s plenty of anger right now. How can you have more?”

Muir cut in, asking if Trump considered it could “exacerbate the problem.”

“David, David — I mean, I know you’re a sophisticated guy,” Trump said. “The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets. What, you think this is going to cause a little more anger? The world is an angry place.”

Earlier in the clip, Trump had noted a series of terrorist attacks that took place on US soil, and later said “all of this has happened.” The president then said the US shouldn’t have entered the Iraq Was, and that it didn’t properly leave the country.

“The world is a total mess,” Trump said. “Take a look at what’s happening with Aleppo. Take a look at what’s happening in Mosul. Take a look at what’s going on in the Middle East. And people are fleeing and they’re going into Europe and all over the place. The world is a mess.”

Watch the exchange below:

Pres. Trump on potential reaction to executive action on immigration: “The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets.” pic.twitter.com/1x4MPh18wF

— ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2017

