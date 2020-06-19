Trump says he thinks some Americans are wearing masks to show they disapprove of him and not as a preventive measure during the pandemic

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he believes some Americans are wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic to express their disapproval of him and not as a preventive measure.

The president also said his issue with masks is that people sometimes touch the facial coverings, which increases the chance of infection.

He went on to say he thinks “testing is overrated,” adding, “I created the greatest testing machine in history.”

Trump said, however, that more testing in the US has led to an increase in confirmed cases which “in many ways, it makes us look bad.”

That’s according to a new interview the president did with The Wall Street Journal’s Michael C. Bender, a day after troubling accounts emerged of his handling of foreign affairs and competence in a bombshell book by his ex-national security adviser, John Bolton.

“They put their finger on the mask, and they take them off, and then they start touching their eyes and touching their nose and their mouth, and then they don’t know how they caught it?” the president said.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

Trump has repeatedly been photographed going to public events without a mask on.

Last month, he was seen touring a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan despite being told by the Michigan attorney general that he had a “legal responsibility” to wear one. The president told reporters that he wore one behind the scenes but “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

The president was also criticised earlier in May for failing to wear one while visiting a Honeywell plant in Arizona, and The Associated Press reported that the president didn’t want to wear a mask because he’s afraid he’d look ridiculous and it would harm his reelection chances.

The World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic in March. To date, nearly 8.4 million people around the world have been infected and 449,898 have died as a result.

The US has nearly 2.2 million confirmed cases and 117,783 deaths.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the US outbreak and blames the initial spread of the virus on China, where it originated late last year. He and his allies have also accused China and the World Health Organisation of not acting quickly enough to contain the spread of the disease when it first began spreading.

In April, the US intelligence community also determined that China intentionally misrepresented statistics about the spread of the disease within its borders.

Bloomberg News, which first reported on the IC’s findings, described its sources as saying that the report’s main conclusion was that China’s public reporting of coronavirus cases was “intentionally incomplete.”

Two officials told the outlet that it found that China’s numbers were fake. China denies that it concealed the extent of the initial outbreak.

“There’s a chance it was intentional,” Trump told The Journal.

It isn’t the first time Trump has made the claim.

“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, actually,” the president said last week during a roundtable event for seniors.

Trump’s comments come as multiple states across the country are seeing spikes in confirmed cases as they relax social-distancing guidelines and begin reopening their economies.

New York, Washington, and California were initially hot spots in the US outbreak, but the states saw a gradual decline in new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths as their respective governors shut down their economies and imposed strict stay-at-home orders for nonessential employees.

Now, as states ease lockdown measures and reopen businesses, public-health experts say an increase in confirmed cases will follow. The spike will also likely be exacerbated because of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd in police custody.

There’s been a significant increase in new infections across the country over the past several weeks, particularly in the Sun Belt and the West.

States like Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona, Arkansas, and South Carolina have seen upticks in new cases. According to NPR, there was a 185% increase in new cases in Oklahoma as of Monday morning compared with two weeks ago, where Trump is to hold his first rally Saturday since March. South Carolina saw a 156% increase, and Arizona saw a 145% increase.

Arkansas, Oregon, Florida, and Nevada all had increases of more than 100% compared with two weeks ago, while Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Utah had increases between 39 and 60%.

