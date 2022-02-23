Fox News host corrects Trump after he mistakenly thought US troops were landing in Ukraine as Russia launched its attack

Former President Donald Trump. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump erroneously said US troops were deploying in Ukraine.

“You told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn’t be saying that,” Trump said.

“No, those are the Russians,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham replied.

After former President Donald Trump was cut off during a call-in interview on Fox News Thursday night, he returned to the airwaves shortly afterwards with a gaffe about the US military.

“You know what’s also very dangerous is you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans,” Trump mistakenly said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“You shouldn’t be saying that, because you and everybody else shouldn’t know about,” Trump continued. “They should do that secretly, not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham.”

“No, those are the Russians,” Ingraham replied.

“Oh, I thought you said that we were sending people in,” Trump said. “That’ll be next.”

Primetime opinion host Laura Ingraham was referring to unconfirmed reports of an amphibious assault by Russian forces in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa along the Black Sea, where Russia has been conducting naval exercises in recent weeks. The Ukrainian defense ministry responded early Friday morning by saying Russian troops did not descend on Odessa by sea.

Earlier on the show, Ingraham cut her interview with Trump short after the former president brought up his 2020 election lies.

“And it all happened because of a rigged election,” Trump said of the invasion, referring to his November 2020 defeat. “This would have never happened.”

Ingraham then scrambled to move on from Trump to a live shot from the United Nations, but he was able to come back on the show at the end of the hour.

“President Trump, we actually have — just, hold on, I’m so sorry to interrupt you — but have, we’re going to the Pentagon, I believe?” Ingraham said. “Ukraine, sorry. Ukraine is speaking at the UN.”

In the buildup to the invasion, Russia began deploying ships in a way that led some experts to determine there would be a possible amphibious assault on the southern border of Ukraine.

Half a dozen Russian landing vessels were spotted recently heading to the Mediterranean, from which they could relocate to the Black Sea if Russia needed these ships to do so, The Drive reported last weekend.