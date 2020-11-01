Doug Collins announced Trump ally Roger Stone will campaign for him in Georgia

Joshua Roberts/Reuters FILE PHOTO: Roger Stone arrives for status hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington

Longtime GOP operative and ardent ally to President Donald Trump Roger Stone will campaign for Doug Collins in Georgia next week.

Stone was convicted and sent to prison on charges of obstructing a congressional probe into 2016 election interference. His prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in July.

Collins faces off against Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rafael Warnock, who maintains a significant lead over both Republican candidates.

“There’s no better way to wrap up our Trump Defender Tour than a rally with @realdonaldtrump‘s original defender, Roger Stone,” Collins tweeted Friday, along with a brief video featuring Stone. “See you Monday!”

There's no better way to wrap up our Trump Defender Tour than a rally with @realdonaldtrump's original defender, Roger Stone. See you Monday! RSVP here: https://t.co/UjHcYHfmOB pic.twitter.com/OGwqGNRmfw — Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) October 30, 2020

“This is Roger Stone and I’ve got Georgia on my mind,” Stone said in the video. “This may be the most important election in the United States other than the presidential contest. Because Doug Collins is a solid conservative who will stand up to the deep state and the swamp.”

“We need men like Doug Collins,” Stone added.

Stone was commuted by Trump in July just days before the GOP operative was scheduled to begin his three-year prison sentence.

Stone will appear at Collins’ rally in Georgia on Monday in an attempt to boost the candidate’s Senate run.

Collins himself is a staunch Trump ally who’s argued fervently for the dismissal of Trump’s impeachment inquiry while serving as a U.S. representative.

“Let’s make America great again by putting Doug Collins in the U.S. Senate and Donald Trump back in the White House,” Stone said.

Collins is facing off against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican incumbent who was appointed to the role by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. He is also up against Rafael Warnock, a Democrat who’s leading in polls by double digits, according to Real Clear Politics. Loeffler and Collins are nearly tied, with Loeffler leading by 1 percentage point.

As Business Insider’s Grace Panetta reported, candidates from all parties can compete on the ballot this year. A candidate must earn 50% of the vote to win. If nobody reaches 50%, there will be a special election in January with the top two candidates running for the seat.

Collins and Loeffler are splitting the Republican vote, each boasting about 22% of support. Meanwhile, with 37% of support, their Democratic opponent is far closer to reaching that 50% goal.

Loeffler’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

