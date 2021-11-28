Trouble in the QAnon universe is brewing as Trump ally Lin Wood accuses ‘Stop the Steal’ of being a deep-state campaign

Attorney Lin Wood, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally on Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Ben Margot/AP Photo

Trump-allied lawyer Lin Wood this weekend hit out at pro-Trump cause “Stop the Steal.”

Wood accused the cause of being run by deep state operatives, a term commonly used in QAnon circles.

“Stop the Steal” has consistently helped push baseless, pro-Trump claims of voter fraud.

Trump-allied lawyer Lin Wood has accused “Stop the Steal,” a pro-Trump movement known for pushing baseless voter fraud claims about the 2020 election, of being run by deep state operatives.

“After doing the research and connecting the dots, I have reached the conclusion that the Stop The Steal organization is a Deep State organization to raise money for purposes other than to FIX 2020,” Wood wrote on Saturday to his 762,753 Telegram subscribers.

Wood called out “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, suggesting that Alexander and Georgia Republican Vernon Jones are “Deep State operatives.” He then linked them to former National Security Advisor and Trump ally Michael Flynn, writing: “connect the dots.”

Flynn had previously spoken at QAnon conferences and sold QAnon merch. But over the weekend, Wood released what he says is audio of Flynn calling QAnon “total nonsense.”

“I will no longer refer to Michael Flynn as General. F-Linn is only the General of the Deep State. Sad, but true. That is my opinion based of facts. You should draw your own conclusions based on FACTS, not emotions,” Lyn wrote.

“WATCH OUT for anyone affiliated with Stop The Steal. Every lie will be revealed,” he added.

Wood’s accusation that “Stop the Steal” is a deep-state organization has its roots in QAnon-based beliefs. QAnon — a baseless far-right conspiracy group that claims former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a “deep state” cabal of satanic pedophiles and cannibals — has fully taken root in multiple Telegram channels, where a massive feud centering around Wood, Flynn, and other known QAnon influencers appears to be brewing.

Last week, for instance, Kyle Rittenhouse attracted the ire of QAnon believers after he said that he fired Wood over the latter’s QAnon beliefs.

Separately, Wood has also been feuding with Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene. Wood told Insider in October that he and Greene were no longer “aligned” in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.