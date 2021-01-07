Trump's biggest allies — including Ted Cruz, and Kellyanne Conway, and Mike Pence — are condemning the Capitol riots

Samuel Corum/Getty Supporters of President Trump marching on the US Capitol Building.

President Trump’s allies are speaking out against the siege at the US Capitol Building after protesters broke into both chambers of Congress.

Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, who planned to object to the Electoral College’s certification, both condemned the violence.

Former White House staffers including Kellyanne Conway and Mick Mulvaney have also spoken out.

President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters are disavowing the actions of protesters who’ve stormed the US Capitol Building trying to block the Electoral College’s certification vote, in a last-ditch attempt to prevent a Joe Biden presidency.

Protesters breached the chambers of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, also gaining access to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office. Meanwhile, the days leading up to the vote saw countless calls from Republican lawmakers and the president himself to block the certification.

“The 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities,” a group of US Senators lead by Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote in a statement.

But speech quickly turned to action as the protesters entered the capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee the building while federal police failed to protect the inner sanctums of the US government. The protester’s actions prompted prominent Republicans to respond via Twitter, hoping to appeal to the protesters.

Here’s how the president’s allies have responded to today’s events.

Vice President Mike Pence : “The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”

: “The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.” Kellyanne Conway – former senior advisor to the president and Trump’s 2016 campaign manager: “STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All.”

– former senior advisor to the president and Trump’s 2016 campaign manager: “STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All.” Senator Ted Cruz : “Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violenceâ€”from Left or Rightâ€” is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.”

: “Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violenceâ€”from Left or Rightâ€” is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.” Senator Lindsey Graham : “I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment.”

: “I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment.” GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy : “What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop.”

: “What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop.” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley: “Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job.”

Trump’s last tweet came at 3:13 p.m. with a call for protesters to be “peaceful.”

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful,” Trump tweeted. “No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order â€” respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Mick Mulvaney, former director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, responded with a tweet saying: “The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home”

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany retweeted two of the president’s tweets from her personal account but made no statements herself from the account, which has 1.9 million followers, at the time of writing.

The official Twitter account for the White House press secretary did, however, tweet: “At President @realDonaldTrump‘s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.”

Trump later posted a video at 4:17 p.m. calling for the rioters to go home, telling them “We love you. You’re very special.”

Trump-friendly media personalities have also disavowed the protests, with some turning on the president as well.

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, who largely supported Trump during his four years in office, tweeted: “A horrible day for the country. Violent rioting inside the Capitol must be met with the full brunt of the law.”

Shapiro’s colleagues at the right-leaning publication followed suit. “You need to go,” Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra tweeted. “Today.”

“The world is laughing at us,” Saavedra wrote in a later tweet in response to a statement from NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s social media pages have been silent during the siege.

