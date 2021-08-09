Giuliani has been exiled from Trumpworld as he struggles to raise money for legal costs: ‘This will end badly for Rudy’

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on November 19. Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani is on the outs with Trumpworld as he faces a mountain of legal and financial problems.

Trump has thrown him a bone with some statements of support but refused to help cover legal costs.

Michael Cohen said this is “the Trump modus operandi” and predicted things would “end badly for Rudy.”

Rudy Giuliani has arguably been Donald Trump’s most loyal disciple since Trump launched his first presidential campaign in 2015. He fought at Trump’s side through a slew of lawsuits and federal and state criminal investigations, two impeachments, a failed reelection campaign, and a deadly Capitol insurrection.

But now, as Giuliani battles a mountain of legal problems of his own, rising financial issues, and the threat of disbarment, the former president is nowhere to be found.

The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Trump had outright ignored Giuliani’s requests for assistance over the past few months and that the former president and his allies had refused to even acknowledge the existence of legal-defense funds created to offset some of Giuliani’s costs.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer who was shunned by the president when he landed in federal investigators’ crosshairs, told Insider he wasn’t surprised by Giuliani’s predicament.

“This is the Trump modus operandi,” Cohen said. “I predicted that this would happen and mockingly welcomed Rudy to the under-the-bus club. It might be time for Rudy to unleash some of the insurance he claimed to have months ago on Trump and others to avoid a lengthy jail sentence.”

Cohen, who is serving out a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to an array of felonies, was referring to Giuliani’s remark in late 2019 that he had “insurance” in case Trump turned on him.

When The Guardian asked the former New York mayor in a phone call in November 2019 whether he was concerned that Trump would throw him under the bus amid an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s Ukraine dealings, Giuliani responded, “I’m not, but I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid.”

Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani who was on the call, interjected: “He’s joking.”

Giuliani’s exile from Trumpworld comes as he faces:

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime. Texts to multiple numbers associated with him went unanswered. His longtime assistant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, Bernard Kerik, a longtime Giuliani ally and former New York police commissioner, set up a “Rudy Giuliani Legal Defense Fund” on the website Fundly. But the donation page disappeared just a few weeks later after raising less than $US10,000 ($AU13,642) of its $US5 ($AU7) million goal. A webpage for the “Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund,” which Kerik also created, still exists, though it’s unclear how much it’s raised.

In addition to his legal and financial problems, Giuliani is facing a deepening public-relations crisis.

Books that came out this summer said that senior Trump administration figures and allies thought Giuliani’s election crusade was a “clown show,” “a joke,” and a “national embarrassment“; that Giuliani was intentionally given the wrong time for a debate-prep session; that an election-fraud hotline he set up was flooded with dick pics and animal porn; that Trump aides believed Giuliani was always drunk and on the verge of senility; and that Trump himself frequently belittled Giuliani and called him “pathetic.”

In the wake of Giuliani’s legal and PR issues, Trump has done little to materially defend his loyal sidekick. He called the FBI’s raids on Giuliani “very unfair” in a Fox News interview in April, and he put out a short statement in June praising Giuliani as a “great American patriot” after his New York law license was suspended.

Last week, he invited Giuliani onstage during a New York Republican Party fundraiser. “We love Rudy,” he said, before giving Giuliani a platform to recycle false claims about the election.

As far as helping his former lawyer with his financial issues, Trump hasn’t made a peep. The New York Times reported that Maria Ryan, rumored to be Giuliani’s girlfriend, had sent an email to the Trump campaign in November asking that Giuliani be paid $US20,000 ($AU27,284) a day for his election-related efforts.

But The Guardian reported in January that Trump was refusing to pay Giuliani’s fees because the former mayor had failed to get the 2020 election overturned. The author Michael Wolff wrote in his latest book that Trump was “annoyed that he tried to get paid for his election challenge work.”

Cohen told Insider that Trump’s approach to dealing with his former lawyer was predictable, given that he did the same thing when Cohen was under federal investigative scrutiny in 2017 and 2018.

“I just know Trump. I was around him so much, and what I understand is he does not pay legal bills, so let’s not pretend for a second that he does,” he said. “I’ve gone through this, so I know that Donald is keeping Rudy close by, and he’s saying all the right things, but when Rudy started charging the campaign for legal fees, the first thing I did was I broke out laughing.”

Cohen added that in Giuliani’s case, “not only is Trump not going to do anything for you, but at this juncture, there’s nothing he can do for you.”

Asked how he sees the saga playing out, Cohen responded, “This will end badly for Rudy.”