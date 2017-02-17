Trump set to name ex-George W. Bush official as Labour secretary

President Donald Trump is set to name Alexander Acosta as his nominee for Labour secretary, multiple outlets reported.

Trump is scheduled to hold a 12:30 p.m. press conference to announce the move.

Acosta served in President George W. Bush’s administration as assistant attorney general for the civil rights division, He also was a member of the National Labour Relations Board.

Currently, he serves at the dean of the Florida International University College of Law.

Acosta’s nomination comes a day after Trump’s initial nominee, CKE Restaurants head Andrew Puzder, withdrew his nomination following a slew of criticism over past controversies and statements.

If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Latino member of Trump’s Cabinet.

