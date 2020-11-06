Trump aides reportedly had to explain to the president that his demand to 'STOP THE COUNT' would actually guarantee his loss

REUTERS/Carlos Barria President Donald Trump leaving the White House’s Brady Press Briefing Room after talking about the 2020 election results on Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s aides had to explain to him that his impassioned calls to stop vote counting in the US presidential election would actually guarantee him defeat, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday morning, Trump falsely claimed victory in the election at a time when most of the key battleground states had not been called. The president has since called for counting to stop, baselessly taking issue with the legality of counting mail-in ballots after Election Day.

“STOP THE COUNT!” he tweeted Thursday morning.

After that tweet, Trump aides scrambled to reel in the president, multiple reports said, pointing out that calling for all counts to be stopped would in fact hand Joe Biden victory.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

According to The Washington Post, the president’s senior advisors “intervened, explaining to the president that he needed to be more precise about just which vote counts he wanted halted.”

“He did not want all of the states to stop counting votes, they added, because that would lead to a Biden victory,” The Post added.

Stopping the count on Thursday would have guaranteed Biden victories in Arizona and Nevada â€” which, combined, are worth 17 electoral votes and would see Biden reach the 270 needed to secure the White House â€” while stopping any gains Trump might’ve made in Pennsylvania, Georgia, or Michigan.

After the explanation, the aides persuaded Trump to tweet “stop the fraud” instead, both The Post and NBC News reported.

“The aides think fraud is a better message and are trying to get him to stick to it,” NBC News wrote.

Indeed, on Thursday afternoon, the president tweeted: “STOP THE FRAUD!”

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images A Trump supporter protesting outside Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5.

Olivia Nuzzi, the Washington correspondent for New York magazine,tweeted a similar report on Thursday.

“I’m told that President Trump can’t get his messaging straight on counting the votes because he doesn’t understand what ‘stop the count’ means,” she wrote.

“On a call this morning, an adviser had to explain to him that if they stopped counting votes right now, he would lose the election.”

In a second tweet, Nuzzi said: “Trump said he assumed people knew that by ‘stop the count’ he didn’t mean he wanted to stop the count. The adviser had to explain to him that actually people figured he meant he wanted to stop the count when he said ‘stop the count.'”



Read more:

Legal problems galore await Donald Trump if he loses reelection and his presidential immunity



When asked during an MSNBC appearance early Friday “whether they understand the maths in the White House,” Nuzzi simply replied: “No.”

On Wednesday, Trump supporters were seen chanting “count those votes” outside a ballot-counting site in Phoenix and “stop the count” at a ballot-counting site in Detroit.

As things stood at 5:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Biden was inches away from obtaining the 270 electoral votes needed to win the 2020 presidential election. Biden moved ahead of Trump in Georgia, was leading in Nevada and Arizona, and was narrowing Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania.

Read Insider’s live results here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.