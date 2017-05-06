Here's Trump the moment he found out the AHCA passed the House

President Donald Trump sat a a White House table surrounded by some of his top aides as he watched the returns come in on the American Health Care Act’s House vote.

When the bill, which passed by a narrow 217-to-213 margin, made it to the necessary threshold, the aides who stood around him smiled and cheered. Trump sat, arms folded, grinning.

From left to right, Trump was surrounded by his longtime security aide Keith Schiller, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, counselor Kellyanne Conway, communications director Mike Dubke, chief strategist Steve Bannon, National Economic Council Chair Gary Cohn, senior adviser Jared Kushner, assistant Ivanka Trump, Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, social media director Dan Scavino, and director of strategic communications Hope Hicks.

The photo was posted by Scavino on Friday.

Trump subsequently held a Rose Garden press event with House Republicans following the vote. The bill, the GOP’s replacement for the Affordable Care Act, now moves to the Senate. Already, Senate Republicans have signalled they will be drafting a new bill from scratch.

