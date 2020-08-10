Trump's advisers are trying to reduce expectations that he'll easily beat Biden in the presidential debates, report says

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, during a debate with Hillary Clinton on October 19, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

President Donald Trump believes that a series of debates against Joe Biden will offer a chance to reinvigorate his flailing campaign, Axios reported on Sunday.

The seriousness clashes with claims from Trump that Biden is gaffe-prone and in cognitive decline.

The debates are scheduled for September 29, and October 15 and 22.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump’s advisers are warning not to take victory over Joe Biden for granted in forthcoming presidential debates,Axios reported Sunday.

According to the report, the Trump campaign increasingly sees the three presidential debates as one of the last clear chances the president will have to reverse the fortunes of his campaign so far.

Axios said two advisers involved in prepping Trump for the contest – New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and campaign strategist Jason Miller – are pushing back against any signs of complacency.

The characterization contradicts frequent claims by Trump and his campaign that Biden’s cognitive abilities are fading with age.

Alex Wong/Getty Images Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The two believe that Biden is a “decent, experienced and relatively disciplined debater,” Axios said.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Miller talked up expectations for Biden, casting him as the favourite to win – while also claiming Biden would attempt to skip two of the debates.

“Joe Biden is actually a very good debater. He doesn’t have as many gaffes as he does in his everyday interviews,” Miller told the Post.

One source told Axios that the president has pressed home the importance of the debates to his officials, as he continues to trail Biden in polls ahead of the election amid the fallout from the botched US response to the coronavirus.

“He [Trump] has verbalized how important these are going to be,” one source said. “He’s said, ‘We gotta win. The press will never give me the credit for it, but the people will.'”

The first presidential debate is scheduled for September 29 at Case Western Reserve University, Ohio.

The second is due on October 15 at Adrienne Arsht Centre for the Performing Arts, Florida, and the third on October 22 at Belmont University, Tennessee.

The commission is expected to name its debate moderators in early September, according to reports. Last week it rejected the Trump campaign’s request for another debate to be held in September.

The Trump campaign had claimed the extra debate was necessary to give people a chance to see the president in a head-to-head contest against Biden before early voting begins in some states.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.