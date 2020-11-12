The Trump administration is reportedly withholding a stack of messages from foreign leaders to President-elect Joe Biden

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 10, 2020.

The State Department has several messages for President-elect Joe Biden from other world leaders, but the Trump administration is preventing access to them, CNN reported Wednesday.

State Department officials told CNN that Biden has been prohibited from accessing State Department resources by the Trump administration as President Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge Biden’s projected win in the 2020 election.

Biden has independently been in contact with other foreign leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, since being projected as president-elect.

The State Department typically supports international relations for the president-elect, “which is why many countries began sending messages to State over the weekend,” according to the CNN report.

“They would prefer to be using the State Department resources,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN.



Representatives from the White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request.

Trump has been alleging voter fraud in the election, though local officials have found no evidence of any election-related fraud. However, the president and others in his circle, including State Secretary Mike Pompeo, have refused to acknowledge Biden as president-elect.

When asked about the election results and the transition of presidential power on Tuesday, Pompeo jokingly replied, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re gonna count all the votes,” he continued. “When the process is complete, there’ll be electors selected. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly.”

“The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today … and successful with a president who’s in office on Jan. 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful.”

