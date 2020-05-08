The Trump administration might circumvent Congress to enact new economic-relief measures, report says

The Trump administration is reportedly weighing whether it can go around Congress to implement economic-relief measures, such as enacting liability protections for businesses and pushing the tax-filing deadline back several months.

Trump supports shielding businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits, saying it would be “litigation heaven” without such measures.

The White House also backs cutting payroll and capital-gains taxes.

The White House is weighing going around Congress to implement several economic-relief measures as it pushes to reopen the country, NBC News reported.

Among the proposed measures is the implementation of liability protections designed to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits, as well as a delay of the tax-filing deadline beyond July 15.

The outlet, which cited two sources familiar with the discussions, reported that the Trump administration was considering pushing this year’s tax deadline to September 15 or December 15.

The White House is also trying to determine whether it is within the executive branch’s authority to enact a so-called liability shield to prevent businesses from being sued by workers who contract the coronavirus. Administration officials told NBC News there have not been final decisions, suggesting plans are still fluid.

President Donald Trump supports enacting liability protections for businesses. He said on Thursday that “it would be litigation heaven” if no action were taken as the economy started to reopen.



However, it is unlikely the president would be able to create a liability shield on his own without setting off a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and worker groups that staunchly oppose the idea.

Trump has also repeatedly called for a slew of tax cuts, including temporarily scrapping payroll taxes and capital-gains taxes in a bid to jumpstart growth. On Tuesday, he appeared to connect additional federal aid for states to them achieving key Republican priorities on immigration and the economy.

Well run States should not be bailing out poorly run States, using CoronaVirus as the excuse! The elimination of Sanctuary Cities, Payroll Taxes, and perhaps Capital Gains Taxes, must be put on the table. Also lawsuit indemnification & business deductions for restaurants & ent. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

The White House floated a payroll-tax cut early on in the pandemic, but it abandoned the plans amid opposition from Democrats and many Republicans.

More than 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past two months, and the Friday jobs report is set to be the worst in recent memory.



