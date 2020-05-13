The Trump administration ignored parts of a detailed CDC plan for reopening the US that was designed to avoid a 2nd wave of coronavirus infections

Getty Images President Donald Trump at a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday.

The Trump administration ignored many of a CDC report’s recommendations on reopening the US in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The report, obtained by the Associated Press, contains detailed recommendations that the White House did not include in its April 17 plan for reopening America.

The CDC advocated an approach coordinated by the federal government, with detailed instructions for community leaders for reopening businesses and schools.

The Trump administration has left it up to state governors to decide how to open up.

The Trump administration disregarded much of a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention report containing detailed guidelines for how lift lockdown measures in the US while avoiding a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The Associated Press on Tuesday published the full 63-page CDC document, which contained a road map for reopening businesses, schools, and other institutions. The full document is here.

The plan advocated a centralised approach with common standards for loosening lockdowns that were more detailed than the guidelines ultimately released by the White House.

Last week the AP reported that the Trump administration had shelved a 17 page document with guidance on reopening the American economy, but the documents it obtained Tuesday contain a more detailed insight into those plans.

The White House guidelines, unveiled April 17 in a document titled “Opening up America Again,” provided recommended criteria for reopening but largely left governors and other state officials to decide how and when to lift lockdown measures.

The CDC plan would have given community leaders far more detailed instructions for how to reopen than were ultimately released. The AP said the measures were meant to be a starting point that could be adapted to any given area.

The CDC report also contains more cautious advice on limiting nonessential travel.

Some experts criticised the Trump administration for shelving the plan.

“Many different places are considering how to safely develop return-to-work procedures,” Stephen Morse, a Columbia University expert on the spread of diseases, told the AP. “Having more guidance on that earlier on might have been more reassuring to people. And it might have prevented some cases.”

The report was made public as President Donald Trump pushes for state authorities to lift lockdown measures and for businesses to reopen.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious-disease expert, urged states during his testimony Tuesday to a Senate committee not to lift lockdown measures until they had plans in place to deal with a surge in infections.

