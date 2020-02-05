LIVE: Trump touts a 'great American comeback' and awards right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk along the South Lawn to Marine One as they depart from the White House for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump began his third annual State of the Union address at 9 pm ET on Tuesday.

His national address comes less than two months after the House charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and a day before the Senate is set to end his impeachment trial with an acquittal.

The president is set to defend his record and celebrate what he perceives as his achievements, particularly the state of the economy, in a speech designed to layout his path to reelection.

The president is set to defend his record and celebrate what he perceives as his achievements, particularly the state of the economy. In a meeting with news network anchors on Tuesday, Trump said his fourth address to a joint session of Congress would be “low key.”

The president is reportedly planning to tout a “great American comeback,” three years after decrying American carnage in his inauguration speech.

“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny,” Trump is planning to say. “We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!”

Trump has been boosted by strong poll numbers in recent days.A Gallup poll released Tuesday found Trump reached his highest approval ratings of his presidency amid the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Two Democrats are scheduled to deliver the party’s official response following Trump’s address. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will reportedly focus her speech on the economy and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar, who will deliver her address in Spanish, will focus on the president’s anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric.

“It doesn’t matter what the president says about the stock market,” Whitmer will say, The New York Times reported. “What matters is that millions of people struggle to get by or don’t have enough money at the end of the month after paying for transportation, student loans or prescription drugs.”

Follow along below for live coverage:

Trump snubs Pelosi by denying her a handshake

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Pelosi reached out to shake the president’s hand, and Trump snubbed her by turning away without a greeting.

The House Speaker looked somewhat surprised and bemused as he walked away to begin his address, which came on the eve of Trump’s expected acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial.

John Haltiwanger contributed.

Trump invites Rush Limbaugh as his guest to the State of the Union

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty

Trump invited conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, an outspoken supporter of his, as his guest to the address, just a day after Limbaugh announced he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Trump announced Tuesday that he’ll award Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump touts the economy

Patrick Semansky/AP Images

Trump spent the first several minutes of his speech touting the economy.

“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny,” Trump said. “We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago and we are never going back.”

Trump exaggerates his military investments, claiming “out military is completely rebuilt”

Getty

Trump claimed his administration has “completely rebuilt” the military. The statement is exaggerated – the US military still has

Trump also said his administration has “invested a record-breaking $US2.2 trillion in the United States Military.” The figure is closer to $US2.1 trillion, according to The New York Times. And former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush spent more on the military between 2007 and 2012 than Trump has.

Trump awards conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump first made this announcement in an off the record two-hour lunch, and claimed he only found out about Limbaugh’s diagnosis yesterday, according to The Washington Post. The President also said that he wanted the host to attend he speech. He also praised “Limbaugh’s power.”

Limbaugh has a long history of making racist comments, among other controversial statements.

