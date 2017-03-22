TRUMP THREATENS HOUSE GOP: If you vote against the healthcare bill, 'many of you will lose your seats in 2018'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened political fallout if House Republicans do not pass the American Health Care Act, the GOP leadership’s bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

During a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the House, Trump said that if the AHCA does not pass, some Republicans will lose in the next election.

“I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don’t get this done,” trump told House members according to Politico’s John Bresnahan. The comment was also confirmed by CNN’s Phil Mattingly.

Nearly all recent polls have showed more Americans lining up against the AHCA than supporting it, however.

Politico’s Rachael Bade reported that Trump told House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, who has organised his group against the AHCA, to stand during the meeting and said he would eventually vote for the bill since he was a big supporter of Trump during the campaign.

Members at the meeting told reporters that Trump’s speech was light on policy.

On the way out, Trump told assembled reporters that he thought the bill would pass during a vote in the House on Thursday.

“I think we’re going to get a winner vote, we’re going to have a real winner,” Trump said. “It was a great meeting, they’re terrific people. They want a tremendous healthcare plan, that’s what we have and they’re going to be adjustments made but I think we get the vote turnout.”

Trump says he thinks the House GOP health care bill will pass. https://t.co/FKuh8PrTSI

— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) March 21, 2017

