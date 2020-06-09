Trump tweets baseless conspiracy theory about 75-year-old protester violently shoved to ground by Buffalo police

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington.

President Trump tweeted an unsupported conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old protester in Buffalo who recently went viral.

The man was violently shoved to the ground by police in a recent protest, with a graphic video showing him bleeding from his ear as he lay on the ground.

An entire 57-person team for the Buffalo PD resigned en masse shortly after the incident.

Trump appears to have gotten the idea for his tweet from the far-right cable network One America News Network (OANN), which he tagged in the tweet.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In a conspiracy-filled tweet published Tuesday morning, President Trump shared the name and attempted to sully the reputation of an elderly protester who was violently shoved to the ground by Buffalo police during a protest last week.

The president, without evidence, suggested the 75-year-old was “an ANTIFA provocateur” who was trying to interfere with police equipment and implied he deserved to be assaulted by the cops.

A graphic video of the incident shows the man bleeding from his ear after he was shoved to the ground.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

An entire 57-person team for the Buffalo PD resigned en masse shortly after the incident. The Buffalo police department initially claimed the man slipped and fell.

As of Tuesday morning when Trump sent the tweet, the protester was still hospitalized in “serious but stable condition.”

The tweet is just the most recent example of Trump’s willingness to spread conspiracy theories on his social media platform of choice.

Some on the right have been claiming the protests stemming from the death of George Floyd have been co-opted by “outside agitators,” with the presentation bearing similarities to a domestic disinformation campaign.

This is also not the first time Trump has shared the name of a private citizen on his Twitter.

One of the most notable recent examples was when Trump retweeted the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.