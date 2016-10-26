Trump descends into lengthy defence of conduct with women when asked about baseless 'rigged' polls claims

Donald Trump descended Tuesday into a prolonged, passionate defence of his conduct with women when asked about his baseless claims that the polls are “rigged.”

Appearing on Fox News, host Martha MacCallum said a network political analyst noted Trump’s “strongest moments” were in September when he was “very focused on the issues.”

“And then things happened between September and now that sort of got you off track. You know, he said you shouldn’t talk about the polls being rigged — ,” she said.

“Well, he is right,” Trump said, interjecting. “But I want to let people know I’m innocent. OK? Nothing ever happened. Didn’t exist. This was all fantasyland.”

The Republican nominee continued: “So I do think I have an obligation to myself and my family to say I’m innocent. So that is all I say. I’m innocent. And I did nothing. Zero. These were made-up tales.”

MacCallum tried to get the interview back on track, but it was to no avail.

“No, excuse me,” Trump interjected. “These were made-up tales.”

The billionaire later added: “So I don’t mention it at all. I want to talk about jobs. I want to talk about repealing and replacing Obamacare, but I do want to at least state my innocence.”

Multiple women have come forward in recent weeks to accuse Trump of inappropriate sexual conduct, alleging he kissed or touched them against their will. Trump has vowed to sue these women after the election in a speech last Saturday that otherwise focused on his plans for the first 100 days of his presidency.

