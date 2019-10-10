More women have come forward in a new book to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct

MediaPunch Standard/AP Images President Donald Trump with a Miss USA pageant star.

Dozens more women have come forward with allegations that President Donald Trump acted inappropriately with them, including 26 claims of sexual misconduct, according to a new book.

The allegations are detailed in “All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator,” an excerpt of which was published in Esquire on Wednesday.

In one instance described in the excerpt, Karen Johnson, a Mar-a-Lago regular, said Trump pulled her behind a tapestry and kissed her without her consent during a party at his Florida resort in the early 2000s.

“I’m a tall girl and I had six-inch heels on, and I still remember looking up at him. And he’s strong, and he just kissed me,” Johnson said. “I was so scared because of who he was … I don’t even know where it came from. I didn’t have a say in the matter.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dozens more women have come forward with allegations that President Donald Trump acted inappropriately with them, including 26 episodes of sexual misconduct, according to a new book, “All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator.”

The allegations are detailed in journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy’s book, an excerpt of which was published in Esquire on Wednesday. In one instance described in the excerpt, Karen Johnson, a Mar-a-Lago regular, said Trump pulled her behind a tapestry and kissed her without her consent during a New Year’s Eve party at his Florida resort in the early 2000s.

“I’m a tall girl and I had six-inch heels on, and I still remember looking up at him. And he’s strong, and he just kissed me,” Johnson said. “I was so scared because of who he was … I don’t even know where it came from. I didn’t have a say in the matter.”

Johnson said Trump “grabbed” her genitals in the episode.

“When he says that thing, ‘Grab them in the pussy,’ that hits me hard because when he grabbed me and pulled me into the tapestry, that’s where he grabbed me,” she said, according to the book excerpt.

Johnson alleges that Trump repeatedly called her after the incident, offering to fly her to New York to visit him. She said she refused his advances and never saw him again or visited Mar-a-Lago, where she was married years earlier.

The White House denied the allegation and slammed “All the President’s Women.”

“That book is trash and those accusations from 20 years ago have been addressed many times,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Insider.



Read more:

Columnist E. Jean Carroll wrote a vivid account accusing Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-’90s





At least 24 other women have previously accused Trump of sexual misconduct since the 1970s.

In June, well-known columnist E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room the mid-1990s. Carroll alleges that Trump violently thrust his penis inside her as she physically fought back in a “colossal struggle.”

Trump has so far dismissed all of the allegations against him – which include ogling, harassment, groping, and rape – as “fabricated” and politically motivated accounts pushed by the media and his political opponents, and promised to sue all of his accusers. In some cases, Trump and his lawyer have suggested that he didn’t engage in the alleged behaviour with a certain women because they were not attractive.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest allegations against the president.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.