'I'll totally accept the results' of the election 'if I win'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Thursday that he would accept the results of the election November 8 — if he wins.

“I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters, and to all of the people of the United States, that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win,” Trump said at a rally in Delaware, Ohio.

Trump explained that he didn’t want to commit to accepting the results of the election now because he’s worried fraudulent votes could affect the outcome.

“America is a constitutional republic with a system of laws,” he said. “These laws are triggered in the case of fraud or in the event of a recount where it’s needed. Of course, I would accept a clear election result, but I would also reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result.”

But Trump seemed certain that a recount wouldn’t be needed because he would win the election.

“And always, I will follow and abide by all the rules and traditions of the many candidates who have come before me,” Trump said. “Bottom line, we’re gonna win. We’re gonna win. We’re gonna win so big.”

Trump refused to say at Wednesday’s final presidential debate whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses.

Debate moderator Chris Wallace asked the Republican presidential nominee whether he would honour the election results despite Trump’s unfounded declaration that the election is “rigged” against him.

“I will look at it at the time. I’m not looking at anything now. I’ll look at it at the time,” Trump replied.

Pressed again by Wallace moments later, Trump said he would “keep you in suspense” about his decision.

Maxwell Tani contributed to this report.

