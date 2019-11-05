Trump is repeating his 2018 midterm strategy by floating another tax cut. But it didn't even work the first time.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting on trade with members of Congress at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2018.

The Trump administration is floating another round of tax cuts to juice the economy and bolster his economic message ahead of the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported last week.

But there’s a problem with that: President Trump tried doing the same thing during the 2018 midterm elections and it flat-out didn’t work.

It highlights a difficult reality for the GOP after they pushed through the tax cuts in late 2017, which permanently rolled back tax rates for corporations from 35% to 21%, and added several tax deductions and credits.

Though there was short-term growth, the package largely failed to produce enduring economic gains while helping swell the deficit to almost $US1 trillion this fiscal year.

Republicans largely conceded after the midterms that Democrats won the messaging war on the tax cuts.

The Washington Post reported late last week that Republicans are seeking to further sharpen their differences with Democrats on the economy, which is showing signs of slowing down.

Trump’s trade wars have helped contract business investment for the last six months and the economy grew by only 1.9% in the last quarter, a far cry from the three per cent the White House promised as a result of the 2017 tax law.

Any proposed tax cut bill would face near certain death in Democrat-controlled House. But the idea of another tax proposal highlights a difficult reality for the GOP.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanently rolled back tax rates for corporations from 35% to 21%, and added several tax deductions and credits. It was the biggest tax overhaul in three decades and remains Trump’s signature proposal up to now.

Republicans argued the law would pay for itself in the form of turbocharged economic growth, as it had been forecasted to add a significant amount of money to the deficit. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said it would pile on an additional $US1.9 trillion over a decade.

Though there was short-term growth, the package largely failed to produce enduring economic gains while helping swell the deficit to almost $US1 trillion this fiscal year. On top of that, many Americans didn’t even notice they received a tax cut, as its benefits largely went to wealthier households.

However, it didn’t stop Trump from dangling the idea of more sizable tax cuts to voters last year. He promised during the contentious 2018 election season if the GOP kept control of the House, they would push through another set of tax cuts for the middle class.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Donald Trump at a midterm campaign rally for GOP midterm candidates in Florida.

But a barrage of Democratic attacks in the 2018 midterms muted the GOP’s ability to frame the law as a gain for average Americans. And it resonated among a large segment of the public, who increasingly viewed the tax cuts as a big giveaway to large corporations and the wealthy while leaving the middle class out to dry.

“Tax cut messaging was not a big factor for Republicans in 2018,” Kyle Kondik, a political analyst for the Centre for Politics at the University of Virginia, told the Post. “And I doubt it would be in 2020.”

A Gallup Poll released in April found that 49% of Americans disapproved of the Republican tax law while 40% supported it. And a collection of polls that Real Clear Politics assembled shows its been virtually unpopular since it was first rolled out.

Republicans largely conceded after the midterms that Democrats won the messaging war on the tax cuts. Many candidates had already stopped running ads about the law and instead focused on cultural wedge issues like immigration. Still, Democrats took control of the House in the election.

Most of the 2020 Democrats running for president have so far proposed rolling back the law to fund new plans of their own – whether its healthcare reform or student debt relief.

