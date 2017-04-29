Trump paused a discussion about China's president to hand out copies of the 2016 electoral map

President Donald Trump handed out copies of the 2016 electoral map during an interview with Reuters reporters on Thursday.

Trump invited Reuters reporters Stephen J. Adler, Steve Holland and Jeff Mason to the Oval Office for a extensive interview ahead of his 100-day milestone on topics ranging from his adjustment to presidential life to the possibility of conflict with North Korea.

During a discussion about Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump stopped to hand copies of the 2016 electoral map to each of the reporters. Areas of the US Trump won were marked in red.

“Here, you can take that, that’s the final map of the numbers,” Trump said, according to Reuters. “It’s pretty good, right? The red is obviously us.”

Here’s a picture of the map:

And all three:

The results of the 2016 election, in which Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, has remained a focus for Trump even as he transitioned into the Oval Office. Shortly after the election, he began propagating a baseless claim that he garnered fewer popular votes because of “millions” of illegal votes. He has also routinely brought up his electoral victory in public appearances.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.