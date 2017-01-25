Trump reportedly has a list of $137 billion in infrastructure projects he wants to build

Mark Lyons/Getty Images Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s administration has compiled a list of 50 infrastructure projects, totaling $137.5 billion in investment, that it wants to undertake according to documents obtained by the Kansas City Star and The News Tribune in Tacoma, WA.

A presentation obtained by the Star and Tribune reportedly lays out the impact of the investment.

50% of the projects will be funded by private investment according to the presentation and directly create 193,350 job years according to the presentation.

According to the report, the list was circulated around governors’ offices in December, and it was assembled from requests for three to five projects from each state. The presentation and proposals have been passed around for some time, said the Star and Tribune, and it is unclear if the list is finalised or a draft.

According to a letter from the National Governor’s Association asking requests for the proposals obtained by the Star and Tribune, a bipartisan panel will approve which projects to go forward with.

The projects have to follow four criteria to be approved, according to the report: address a public safety or national security emergency, have 30% of the design and engineering work complete, create jobs directly, and have the potential to increase US manufacturing.

Included in the list are an improved rail line between Newark, NJ and New York City, improvements to Interstate 95 in North Carolina, electric transmission lines for wind-generated power from Oklahoma to Tennessee, and a commuter rail line between Houston and Dallas, TX.

Trump initially proposed a $1 trillion infrastructure package during the campaign, but later decreased the promised amount to $550 billion following the election.

