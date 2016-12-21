Trump spokeswoman shoots down report of $1 million inauguration hunting trip with Donald Jr. and Eric

A spokeswoman for President-elect Donald Trump denied a Tuesday TMZ report which said two of the president-elect’s sons were offering a $1 million inauguration hunting trip.

TMZ published a copy of a supposed invitation from a new non-profit called the Opening Day Foundation. The organisation was said to be partially led by Trump’s adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

According to the invitation published online, the Opening Day Foundation’s inauguration celebration will offer a “private reception and photo opportunity for 16 guests with President Donald J. Trump” as well as a “multi-day hunting and/or fishing excursion for 4 guests with Donald Trump, Jr. and/or Eric Trump, and team” for $1 million.

Donald Jr. and Eric were listed as “honorary co-chairmen” on the invitation.

Trump transition team spokeswoman Hope Hicks, however, shot down much of the report in a statement, saying neither Trump Jr. or Eric were involved.

“The Opening Day event and details that have been reported are merely initial concepts that have not been approved or pursued by the Trump family,” Hicks said.

The Trump spokeswoman added: “Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are avid outdoorsmen and supporters of conservation efforts, which align with the goals of this event, however they are not involved in any capacity.”

Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 45th president on January 20.

