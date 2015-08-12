Louis C.K. is completely unrecognizable in this poster for the new Bryan Cranston movie

The poster for Bryan Cranston’s new movie, “Trumbo,” was released Tuesday and we found something a bit surprising.
Along with Cranston, the biopic about famous blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, the film also stars Diane Lane, Helen Mirren, John Goodman, and Louis C.K.
Here’s the poster:
Did you catch Louis? He’s almost unrecognizable:
The funnyman will be playing Arlen Hird, a fellow blacklisted scribe who falls on hard times. Here’s a closer look of how he looks in the film:
“Trumbo” opens in theatres on November 6.
