Louis C.K. is completely unrecognizable in this poster for the new Bryan Cranston movie

Jason Guerrasio

The poster for Bryan Cranston’s new movie, “Trumbo,” was released Tuesday and we found something a bit surprising.

Along with Cranston, the biopic about famous blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, the film also stars Diane Lane, Helen Mirren, John Goodman, and Louis C.K.

Here’s the poster:

Trumbo poster finalBleeker Street

Did you catch Louis? He’s almost unrecognizable:

Trumbo poster arrow finalBleeker Street

The funnyman will be playing Arlen Hird, a fellow blacklisted scribe who falls on hard times. Here’s a closer look of how he looks in the film:

Louis ck trumboBleeker Street

“Trumbo” opens in theatres on November 6.

