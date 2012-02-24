Trulia's CEO Reveals The Most Important Thing To Consider Before Having An IPO

Real estate search engine Trulia has grown a ton since it launched in 2005. The site, which combines a property database with local information, went live during the peak of the housing market; and since then, prices and transactions have gone down by 30%, says its founder and CEO Pete Flint.



We recently sat down with him to talk about how his company not only weathered the bubble, but built up its management team, product and operations. The company initially raised $33 million in venture capital and it’s now potentially considering an IPO.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

