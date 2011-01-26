Trulia CEO On Why A Rise In Mortgage Rates Could Actually Trigger A Housing Recovery

One way to get the real estate market back up and running is if mortgage rates increase, says Trulia CEO Pete Flint.



“People want to buy houses,” Flint tells us, “but they need that catalyst to help them to move into the market.”

