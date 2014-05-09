TRULIA: House Asking Prices Just Rose At Their Slowest Pace In 11 Months

From Trulia chief economist Jed Kolko: Yearly Price Gain Smallest in 11 Months, Despite Steady Monthly Rise
Nationally, asking prices rose 0.8% month-over-month and 2.8% quarter-over-quarter in April, seasonally adjusted. Those gains are in line with March increases and show that home prices continue to rapidly climb.
However, asking prices rose 9.0% year-over-year, which is the smallest year-over-year increase in 11 months. Why are year-over-year price increases slipping despite month-over-month and quarter-over-quarter increases holding steady? One reason is that the biggest price spike during the housing recovery happened between February and April 2013, and the year-over-year change in April 2014 no longer includes those months.
…
Nationally, rents have increased 4.5% year-over-year and are up more than 10% in San Francisco, Oakland, and Denver.
In November 2013, year-over-year asking prices were up 12.2%. In December, the year-over-year increase in asking home prices slowed slightly to 11.9%. In January, the year-over-year increase was 11.4%, in February, the increase was 10.4%, in March the increase was 10.0%, and now 9.0%.
This suggests prices are still increasing, but at a slightly slower pace.
Note: These asking prices are SA (Seasonally Adjusted) – and adjusted for the mix of homes – and this suggests further house price increases, but at a slower rate, over the next few months on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Note: in the linked article, Kolko also has an interesting discussion on why “construction still lags in housing markets with biggest price rebounds”.
