TRULIA: House Asking Prices Just Rose At Their Slowest Pace In 11 Months

From Trulia chief economist Jed Kolko: Yearly Price Gain Smallest in 11 Months, Despite Steady Monthly Rise

Nationally, asking prices rose 0.8% month-over-month and 2.8% quarter-over-quarter in April, seasonally adjusted. Those gains are in line with March increases and show that home prices continue to rapidly climb.

However, asking prices rose 9.0% year-over-year, which is the smallest year-over-year increase in 11 months. Why are year-over-year price increases slipping despite month-over-month and quarter-over-quarter increases holding steady? One reason is that the biggest price spike during the housing recovery happened between February and April 2013, and the year-over-year change in April 2014 no longer includes those months.

…

Nationally, rents have increased 4.5% year-over-year and are up more than 10% in San Francisco, Oakland, and Denver.

In November 2013, year-over-year asking prices were up 12.2%. In December, the year-over-year increase in asking home prices slowed slightly to 11.9%. In January, the year-over-year increase was 11.4%, in February, the increase was 10.4%, in March the increase was 10.0%, and now 9.0%.