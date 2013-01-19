Trulia CEO Reveals How He's Monetizing His Mobile Audience

Trulia’s stock has been underperforming since the company’s IPO. CEO Pete Flint stopped by Business Insider to talk about how going public has impacted the company.



He also tells us that mobile usage growth is up 130% year-over-year and how he’s monetizing mobile audience at a faster pace than his web audience.



Produced by Business Insider Video

