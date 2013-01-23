Trulia CEO: 'We're Seeing Accelerating Growth In The Housing Market'

Trulia CEO recently stopped by Business Insider and gave us his housing outlook for 2013. He also told us about his company’s recently-launched mortgage centre.



Trulia has set up relationships with big banks and hopes to use the mortgage centre to tap into mortgage related advertising.



