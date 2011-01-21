Trulia CEO: Prices Will Go Down, But 2011 May Be The Time To Buy A House

Trulia co-founder & CEO Pete Flint says that housing prices will decline by 5 – 10% on a national level in 2011.



So, when should people buy a house? While the housing market varies from city to city, Flint predicts that things should stabilise towards the end of the year and that prices won’t appreciate substantially in the coming years.

And Don’t Miss…

• How To Negotiate A Big, Fat Raise

• Here Is Why Everything You Know About Negotiating Is WRONG

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.