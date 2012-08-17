Trulia, A Real Estate Listing Company, Just Filed For A $75 Million IPO

Trulia’s cofounder and CEO Pete Flint

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

Trulia, an online real estate listing company, filed a registration on Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public for as much as $75 million.JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank are the lead underwriters for the IPO, confirming previous reports.



Trulia is looking to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker TRLA.

Here’s a link to the full SEC filing.

