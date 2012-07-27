Trulia, A Real Estate Listing Company, Has Supposedly Filed For An IPO

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

Another Silicon Valley startup is getting ready to go public. Trulia, a real estate listing company based in San Francisco, has filed for an IPO, Reuters’ sources say.JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank are reportedly behind it, but neither the company nor the banks have confirmed the news.



Trulia shows homebuyers and sellers what properties are worth; it also provides information about neighborhoods, school systems, crime rates and more. It was founded in 2004 by Pete Flint and has raised $32.8 million from Sarofim Fayez and Co, Kevin Hartz, Accel Partners, Thorner Ventures and Sequoia Capital.

Since its revenues are below $1 billion, it’s able to file for an IPO confidentially under the JOBS Act without revealing all of its financial information. The S-1 needs to be made public at least 21 days prior to the road show, however. LegalZoom and Workday also filed to go public this way.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.