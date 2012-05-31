True&Co Raises $2 Million So You Can Try On Bras Online

Photo: True&Co

True&Co has raised a $2 million round of financing from First Round Capital, SoftTech VC, Aileen Lee, SofBank Capital and former LinkedIn executive Ellen Levy.True&Co is looking to steal some of Victoria’s Secret’s thunder and give women a way to successfully shop for bras online. It takes their measurements in two minutes. Traditionally, women have had to hassle store assistants to whip out measuring tape and size them up.



Users answer a few questions about their body and preferences when creating a True&Co account. True&Co then uses its technology to select styles and sizes it thinks they’ll like. There are a lot of brands to choose from, including Natori and Calvin Klein.

From those pre-selections, shoppers can choose five styles to try at home. They’ll pay for what they keep and return the rest.

As a woman writing this post, I can’t say this idea is appealing. I can try more than five bras in any Victoria’s Secret I walk into and not pay for any of them.

Also, the idea of getting a previously worn bra in the mail isn’t exactly alluring. But other women disagree.

The two female founders created the company after venting about online bra shopping problems over coffee. They got two female investors to buy in too.

True&Co is part of an exciting new wave of e-commerce companies bringing great products and a delightful customer experience to the modern consumer,” one of its investors, Aileen Lee, said in a press release. “They have re-imagined the intimates shopping experience for the way women want to shop.

