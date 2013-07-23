Women Do Not Like This Ad Which Suggests They Need Help Buying A Car Without A Man

TrueCar.com is finding itself in some social media trouble for a March commercial that plays off old stereotypes that women just can’t handle buying a car on their own.



In an ad that opens with bold typeface reading “Let’s Talk Truth,” we learn that helpless ladyfolk “don’t need to bring a dude” to help them negotiate a good car deal. Not because they can walk into a dealership and get a good price on their own, but because there’s now a good “dude” replacement: a certificate that prices car value from TrueCar.com.

Here’s the spot, starring a female-only cast:

Both men and women took to Twitter and Facebook to complain about the implications of having a women-only ad about the anxiety-ridden car buying process.

TrueCar responded to various tweets and Facebook posts tying to explain its methodology. The company cited a survey that implies 77% of women usually bring someone with them to purchase a car. (It was probably referring to a 2006 Capitol One survey.)

TrueCar also begged customers not to unsubscribe from Hulu because its ad was played:

Even though the ad came out in March, people are still writing on TrueCar’s wall with their complaints.

The ad is still on YouTube.

Some consumers had other TrueCar marketing complaints that were completely unrelated to gender roles. Like the ad’s background music:

What do you think of the ad?

