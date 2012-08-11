Facebook's Revolutionary Data centre Was Designed On A Napkin

This is Facebook’s data centre electrical system

Photo: Facebook

Facebook is leading an amazing project that could change tech hardware forever.It will be to the data centre and to hardware what Linux is to software and software development.



It’s called the Open Compute Project and participants are creating a whole bunch of server, racks, storage designs and data centre designs releasing them as open source free to anyone.

We’ve got an exclusive interview with Facebook’s Frank Frankovsky vice president of hardware design about it here.



It all began when Facebook decided to stop buying servers and renting space in hosting centres and design all of that stuff itself. At first there were only three engineers working on Facebook’s hardware and data centre plans. One of them was Jay Park, director of data centre design engineering.

“Jay woke up in the middle night, found a napkin and sketched out electrical system. We framed that napkin,” Frankovsky laughed.

Here it is hanging on Facebook’s wall. The caption reads:

“Nothing to draw on but a dinner napkin! Here is the middle-of-the-night design draft of the Prineville data centre by Jay Park.”

The napkin has made it to the hall of fame, framed on the wall.

Photo: Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.