The shocking racist airplane passenger scene in ‘True Story’ is based on Kevin Hart’s real experience

Kevin Hart as Kid (right) in episode 1 of ‘True Story’ where he encounters a white fan who doesn’t mind using the ‘N’ word. Netflix

Hart told Insider that the “True Story” airplane scene is based on his own experiences with racism.

Hart admits fans can get so comfortable with him that “sometimes [the] line is just ignored.”

He said his character is “based off of just the onslaught of shit that you deal” as a celebrity.

In the Netflix limited series “True Story,” Kevin Hart mixes reality with fantasy as we follow the biggest comic in the world (played by Hart) trying to cover up a murder with the help of his brother (Wesley Snipes).

We probably don’t have to tell you, but the latter part of that sentence is all fantasy. But there are definitely elements of Hart’s real-life that he put into his character, Kid, on the show.

One instance is in the first episode of the show when Kid and his team board a plane for Philadelphia, the comic’s hometown and next stop on his comedy tour.

Settling into first class before the plane takes off, Kid is met by a white passenger who recognizes him. The passenger then begins to quote his stand-up routine, even at one point using the “N” word with reckless abandon. It gets so uncomfortable that Kid’s security guard confronts the man, but Kid tells him to stand down.

Hart told Insider that the scene was not an embellishment for dramatic effect, he has certainly encountered that level of racism in his travels since being a superstar.

Kevin Hart. Mike Coppola/Getty

“No question about it,” Hard confirmed. “People get so comfortable with where they feel they can be with you because of what you do. And sometimes that line is just ignored.”

“There is no boundary, and you have to find yourself being patient and chill so you don’t come off like an asshole,” Hart continued. “You have to be real cool how to handle things and handle people because things can switch on you. So you find yourself always taking the higher road.

“It’s making people aware they are wrong, but doing it in the most professional way. And that’s what this scene was. It was a scene that showed Kid having control, but that’s Kevin in a small way, too.”

Kevin Hart in ‘True Story.’ Netflix

Hart admits that what partly inspired him to do “True Story” was to get some things off his chest since being famous.

“I will say the beauty of this project is that it is a stress reliever,” he said. “This was a project where I can get off all the things I can’t get off in life. I can’t do certain things, I can’t say certain things, but this character that I created was based off of just the onslaught of shit that you deal with wearing these shoes.”

“True Story” is currently available on Netflix.