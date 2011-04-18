The True Finns Stun The World With Gigantic Success In The Finnish Election

Original post: Official results aren’t settled, but the early vote suggests a massive victory for the True Finns in the Finnish election.



It’s not clear yet whether they will be the single largest party.

You can follow the results here. At the moment, while they have the most share of the vote, the National Coalition Party has the most seats.

The True Finns — as their name suggests — are the Finnish nationalist party lead by Timo Soini. They are anti-bailouts and anti-immigration.

For a really good overview of what the True Finns believe, and what they mean to Europe, see this profile in the Telegraph. This quote from one candidate — a professor running in this election — encapsulates it all “Here in the Nordic nations we draw a line between the decent, hard-working countries of the north, and the easy-going, relaxed southern states.”

It appears the party will be in coalition talks with the other Finnish parties, the result of which is sure to throw a wrench in the Portuguese bailouts.

Keep checking here for results.

Update: In the end, the True Finns won a stunning 34 seats. Everyone else lost seats.

