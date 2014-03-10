SPOILER: The Biggest Mystery On 'True Detective' Is Finally Solved

Kirsten Acuna

Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the season finale of “True Detective.”

Put all your theories to rest.

We just finished watching the season finale of “True Detective” and we FINALLY know the identity of the Yellow King / Spaghetti Monster.

Head back if you haven’t watched yet!

True detective matthew mcconaughey woody harrelsonJames Bridges/HBO

The big killer Marty and Rust have been hunting down all season was the lawnmower man teased at the end of episode seven!

True detective lawnmower man errolHBO screencap

A lot of viewers weren’t too surprised by the big reveal. Most people guessed it was lawnmower man by the end of the seventh episode.




If you were a supersleuth, eagle-eyed viewers caught on a lot earlier that Errol may be the killer when he was first introduced back in episode three.

Yellow king true detective episode 3HBO

My colleague Nick even pointed out a GIF that hinted at Errol’s true identity (we get really into this).

Notice king
Notice king true detective
Notice king true detectiveHBO

Here’s the full scene from episode three:

Though I considered lawnmower man early on, I ultimately decided the spaghetti monster was someone we hadn’t seen yet. (It couldn’t have been THAT easy, right?)

True detective errol HBO

Either way, it was a very satisfying end to an eight-episode season.

What did you think of the finale? It should be a huge ratings winner for HBO.

