SPOILER: The Biggest Mystery On 'True Detective' Is Finally Solved

Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the season finale of “True Detective.”

Put all your theories to rest.

We just finished watching the season finale of “True Detective” and we FINALLY know the identity of the Yellow King / Spaghetti Monster.

Head back if you haven’t watched yet!

The big killer Marty and Rust have been hunting down all season was the lawnmower man teased at the end of episode seven!

A lot of viewers weren’t too surprised by the big reveal. Most people guessed it was lawnmower man by the end of the seventh episode.









Latest true detective confirms my theory, bad guy is an evil riding lawn mower

— Big Keven (@Churd_Champ) March 3, 2014

I’m starting True Detective now, and I so hope I’m right on my theory: the lawnmower guy is the killer. Fingers crossed.

— Jared Russo (@jaredrusso) March 3, 2014

Anyone that decided to watch the Oscars instead of True Detective: dude on the lawn mower is def the murder

— Felon Keller (@HeyItsKamo) March 3, 2014

True Detective time! I hope there’s at least one surprise and not as simple as the guy on the lawnmower. #TrueDetective

— FINN+LLOW (@finnllow) March 10, 2014

If you were a supersleuth, eagle-eyed viewers caught on a lot earlier that Errol may be the killer when he was first introduced back in episode three.

My colleague Nick even pointed out a GIF that hinted at Errol’s true identity (we get really into this).

Here’s the full scene from episode three:

Though I considered lawnmower man early on, I ultimately decided the spaghetti monster was someone we hadn’t seen yet. (It couldn’t have been THAT easy, right?)

Either way, it was a very satisfying end to an eight-episode season.

What did you think of the finale? It should be a huge ratings winner for HBO.

