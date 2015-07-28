Last night's episode of 'True Detective' proves the show is still must-see TV

Warning: spoilers ahead

Sunday night’s episode of “True Detective” was a must-see.

For weeks we’ve been hearing about these swanky parties with high-end escorts that take place up in the Hollywood Hills, and last night we finally got a peek inside what goes down at one of them.

Following a major shootout at the end of episode 4, in which cops Bezzerides (Rachel McAdams), Woodrugh (Taylor Kitsch), and Velcoro (Colin Farrell) believe they took down the guy responsible for city planner Ben Casper’s gruesome murder, we see how the three detectives still can’t shake the case.

They are now on a special task force to find the missing girl that Bezzerides was looking for at the start of the season. But the real reason is to link collusion between Vinci PD and any state departments. And it’s led to Bezzerides getting access into one of the racey parties. The hope is to find some answers.

They end up getting more than they expected.

Bezzerides is driven by bus with other girls to a mansion in the hills.

Blake (Christopher James Baker), one of Frank Semyon’s (Vince Vaughn) men, is there running the party.

Bezzerides (and the rest of the girls) are given “pure Molly” before meeting the men.

While outside of the house, Woodrugh and Velcoro look for anything that may help the case.

The drug begins to take effect on Bezzerides.

She’s grabbed by one of the men.

She’s able to grab a knife before heading upstairs with him.

Fans of the season know knives are her specialty.

Meanwhile, outside Woodrugh comes across an interesting encounter.

Two of the men Semyon was working with to get the rail line through California off the ground. Looks like they are going forward and keeping Semyon out.

Bezzerides begins to hallucinate. Having visions of this mean. Who tells her “you’re the prettiest girl I’ve even seen… I heard there’s a unicorn in those woods, want to go out and look for it.?”

It seems as a young girl this man took advantage of her.

Bezzerides have a vision as a young girl with the man and also as her current adult self.

She rushes to the bathroom and tries to throw up the drug.

There she finds the missing girl she’s been looking for since the start of the season.

As that goes on, Woodrugh is able to get into the office where the men were and steal the paperwork they were looking at.

Bezzerides has to fight her way out of the house…

… Stabbing a man in the process.

Following a hail of gunfire, the detectives and the missing girl ride off into the night.

Made even more eerie with a light and an almost fantasy score in the background, the ending of episode 6 (with only two episodes left in the season) once more sucks you back into the story, giving us advancement in plot but continuing to build the suspense of what hopefully will be a charged finale.

