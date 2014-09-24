5 Roles That Show Why Vince Vaughn Will Be Awesome In 'True Detective' Season 2

Jason MerrittGetty Images Vince Vaughn will co-star as one of the leads in ‘True Detective’ season 2.

HBO made its “True Detective” season 2 casting official Tuesday announcing Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn will take over as the show’s leads.

Most are familiar with Vaughn as a comedic actor for his roles in films like “Dodgeball” and “Wedding Crashers,” so his casting may have some scratching their heads.

However, the move to TV makes sense for Vaughn. Not only have his last four films failed to crack $US100 million worldwide at the box office, but Vaughn is also no stranger to drama. Despite his comedic success, the actor has been in a series of serious films.

If you’re not convinced Vaughn is the guy for “True Detective,” here are a few of the actor’s less-known roles that should have you convinced otherwise.

1. “The Cell” (2000)

“True Detective” wouldn’t be Vaughn’s first time as a cop. Before torture porn movies “Saw” and “Hostel,” we watched Vaughn get tortured as FBI Agent Peter Novak in “The Cell.”

The clip is slightly NSFW.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2. “Made” (2001)

This clip shows off one of Vaughn’s strengths on screen — his ability to argue and his mastery of enhancing those arguments with a barrage of curse words effortlessly as this clip from 2001’s “Made,” displays. On HBO, Vaughn won’t have to hold back.

We Need Guns

Made — MOVIECLIPS.com

3.”Domestic Disturbance” (2001)

If you can’t imagine Vaughn as the tough guy digging into potential suspects, look no further than Vaughn’s role in “Domestic Disturbance” where he played a murderous stepfather only to be discovered by John Travolta. Roger Ebert said Vaughn “plays a creep better than just about anybody else.“

Watch Vaughn in a creeptastic clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

4. “Clay Pigeons” (1998)

If you want to see Vaughn in an even creepier role look no further than 1998’s comedy thriller “Clay Pigeons” in which he played a serial killer with a southern accent.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

5. “Into the Wild” (2007)

If you’re still worried about Vaughn perfecting an accent, he took on the owner of a harvesting company from South Dakota in Oscar-nominated picture “Into the Wild” in what is one of the film’s best scenes.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

