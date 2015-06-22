Watch the intense trailer for 'True Detective' one more time before it finally starts

Sunday night is the night many have been waiting for.
“True Detective” is back with a whole new cast and a trailer that makes us all impatient for it to start.
The new season will follow three cops (Rachel McAdams, Colin Farrell, and Taylor Kitsch) along with Vince Vaughn as a career criminal who “navigate a web of conspiracy” after a murder.
“True Detective” season 2 premieres on HBO Sunday. June 21.
Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of HBO.
