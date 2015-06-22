US

Watch the intense trailer for 'True Detective' one more time before it finally starts

Matt Johnston

Sunday night is the night many have been waiting for.

“True Detective” is back with a whole new cast and a trailer that makes us all impatient for it to start.

The new season will follow three cops (Rachel McAdams, Colin Farrell, and Taylor Kitsch) along with Vince Vaughn as a career criminal who “navigate a web of conspiracy” after a murder.

“True Detective” season 2 premieres on HBO Sunday. June 21.

