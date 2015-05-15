HBO just released a new trailer for 'True Detective' season 2 and it looks phenomenal

HBO just dropped another minute-long trailer for “True Detective” season 2, and for anyone who was sceptical about Vince Vaughn in a serious role, that’s about to change.

The dialogue heavy trailer gives us a good look at our four leads — Vaughn, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Taylor Kitsch — and the first look at Vaughn looks pretty menacing.

The new season will follow three cops (McAdams, Farrell, and Kitsch) along with Vaughn as a career criminal who “navigate a web of conspiracy” after a murder.

“True Detective” season 2 premieres on HBO June 21.

