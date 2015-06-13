5 reasons to get excited about 'True Detective' season 2

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

If you were a fan of “True Detective” last season, get ready to be addicted to the upcoming season two.

But if you’re late to the game and never watched season one, don’t worry, it’s a whole new cast and whole new story. Though show creator Nic Pizzolatto has kept a few things the same.

We got a chance to see the first few episode of the second season of the hit HBO drama and put together a few reasons you should be excited for June 21st.

1. The new cast is looking good

Many were sceptical that the cast for season two could top the performances by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the first season. But it’s certainly looking from the first few episodes that Pizzolatto has found the right group to play this season’s twisted souls.

Ray Velcoro (Colin Farrell), Ani Bezzerides (Rachel McAdams), and Paul Woodrugh (Taylor Kitsch) are cops from different departments who are forced to work together to solve a murder. But like the first season, all these officers have dark personal lives and ulterior motives that will be fun to see play out through the talents of Farrell, McAdams, and Kitsch.

And then there’s Vince Vaughn playing shady businessman Frank Semyon, who might be trying to go legit thanks to a new venture he’s getting off the ground. But with his business partner recently coming up dead, it’s looking like Semyon’s dark side will soon show itself. Trust us, Vaughn playing evil is going to be good.

2. Who killed Casper?

Like the murder of Dora Lange in season one, the murder of city manager Ben Casper, who was also Semyon’s business partner, is the incident that has brought all our main characters together. Casper is a no show for Semyon’s unveiling party for his proposed high-speed train line through the middle of the state. Later that evening, Woodrugh finds Casper up the coast dead with his eyes burn out with acid. The whodunit is now in place for season two as not just the police want to know who did this to Casper, but Semyon too.

3. From Bayou to industrial

As season one was filled with the woods and swamps of Louisiana, we’ve now been drastically moved to concrete and smog in California. The main area of Los Angeles County we find ourselves in is Vinci, an industrial city that’s known best for its crooked politicians and having the worst air pollution in the state. As our main characters try to figure out who killed Capser, Vinci’s decrepit landscape looks to be our main setting.

4. Flat circles to wavy lines

The super fans of season one couldn’t get enough of searching for secrets buried in the shots and production design of every episode. Especially its theme of circles. With Los Angeles’ endless freeways and roads along the pacific coast (and the proposed train line), it looks like this season’s theme will be lines that go as far as the horizon. An appropriate feel as the director of numerous episodes this season is “Fast and Furious” franchise alum Justin Lin.

5. There will be blood

It’s become apparent that Nic Pizzolatto loves two things, dialogue and violence. And season two has a lot of each. So far Farrell and Vaughn’s characters have delivered the most powerful dialogue-driven performances, but we’ll certainly see all the leads get their moment in the spotlight. And when it comes to brutality, be sure not to miss the first episode as Farrell’s Velcoro character has a laps in judgment that’s as twisted as anything from the first season.

