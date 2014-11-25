Rachel McAdams Cast In 'True Detective' Season 2

HBO has just confirmed that Rachel McAdams will join the cast of “True Detective” season 2.

Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch & Kelly Reilly join Colin Farrell & Vince Vaughn in season 2 of @HBO‘s #TrueDetective: http://t.co/ZUSwJVFJIw

— HBO PR (@HBOPR) November 24, 2014

The actress will star alongside previously announced castmembers Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell. McAdams will play County Sheriff detective Ani Bezzerides.

Vaughn will play criminal Frank Semyon who is “in danger of losing his empire” after a business partner is murdered. Farrell will star as detective Ray Velcoro who works in a corrupt police department and has ties to a mobster.

HBO also confirmed the casting of Taylor Kitsch (“Battleship,” “Friday Night Lights”) and Kelly Reilly (“Sherlock Holmes”).

Kitsch will Paul Woodrugh, “a war veteran and motorcycle officer for the California Highway Patrol.” He’s described as “running from a difficult past.” Reilly will star as Semyon’s wife, Jordan, “a former D-list actress.”

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Reilly will play Vince Vaughn’s wife, Jordan Semyon, in ‘True Detective’ season 2.

Here’s how HBO describes the eight-episode season:

“Three police officers and a career criminal must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.”

“Fast and Furious 6” director Justin Lin will direct the first two episodes.

Here’s the full press release from HBO.



