Colin Farrell Is In Talks To Star In 'True Detective' Season 2

Sony Pictures/Columbia The actor joins a long list or rumoured leads.

Yesterday, True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto revealed plenty of new information about Season 2, including the fact that it will feature 4 main leads. Today, it looks like one of those central characters will be portrayed by Colin Farrell.

Colin Farrell is currently in deep negotiations to portray one of the main characters, in a storyline that takes place in the lesser known areas of California. The story may also deal with the little known occult history of the U.S. transportation system, but Nic Pizzolatto doesn’t want to confirm that just yet.

Colin Farrell will follow in the footsteps of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who both earned Emmy nominations for their roles in True Detective Season 1. Colin Farrell will continue the HBO series’ tradition of bringing in high calibre talent for just one 8 episode season. Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain were previously rumoured to be up for roles in True Detective Season 2, but that was never confirmed and said to be false by Nic Pizzolatto.

Speaking yesterday, Nic Pizzolatto did also confirm that True Detective Season 2 will have multiple directors, as opposed to Cary Fukunaga directing all of them, as he did for the first run of episodes. The Exorcist and The French Connection director William Friedkin will likely helm at least one of the new episodes.

HBO programming president Michael Lombardo also announced yesterday that the full cast would be revealed soon. So expect Colin Farrell to be officially confirmed sometime next week.

