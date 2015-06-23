Everyone is drowning in disappointment after the first episode of the new 'True Detective'

Lacey Terrell/HBO/ Colin Farrell stars in the new season of ‘True Detective.’

After over a year of anticipation, the second season of “True Detective” premiered Sunday night on HBO.

Unlike most shows, “True Detective” is an anthology series, meaning that each season will contain a completely different setting and cast of characters.

This season trades the swamps of Louisiana for the freeways of Los Angeles and stars Rachel McAdams, Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn in a mosaic of characters who blur the line between cop and criminal.

Season one of “True Detective” received nearly universal praise, especially for director Cary Fukunaga and stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. With all of them not returning for the new season (Fukunaga is listed as an executive producer, but he made no creative decisions), the new season had a lot to live up to.

After just one episode, it unfortunately looks like fan expectations won’t be met.

Viewers have been taking to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the first episode of season two.

Nobody could follow the story

#TrueDetective has so many story lines I lost track and intrest. hope it gets better

— OhNo,SheDidn’t! (@YeahSheDid) June 22, 2015